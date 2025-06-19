EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Teen Agbawodikeizu Rated Above Chido Obi After Derby County U18s Breakthrough Season

Nigerian-born teenage striker Charles Ebuka Agbawodikeizu is making headlines in England with a string of outstanding performances for Derby County’s Under-18 side, drawing attention from scouts and fans across the country, Completesports.com reports.

At just 17 years old, Agbawodikeizu’s rapid rise through Derby County’s youth ranks has drawn comparisons to fellow Nigerian talent Chido Obi-Martins, who previously starred at Arsenal before moving to Manchester United. Some observers even rate Agbawodikeizu higher than Obi-Martins at this stage of their respective careers.

Agbawodikeizu is a forward known for his agility and technical prowess. Standing at 6ft 1in, he combines impressive physical attributes with sharp footballing intelligence. His ability to drop deep into midfield allows him to link up play effectively, creating opportunities not only for himself but also for his teammates. This versatility makes him a valuable asset in various attacking setups.

His playing style is characterised by quick, incisive movements and a sharp footballing mind. He possesses a deft touch and an eye for goal, often finding space in and around the penalty area. His adaptability enables him to operate across multiple attacking positions, making him a dynamic threat in the final third.

Agbawodikeizu has emerged as one of the most prolific young talents in English football, showcasing exceptional goal-scoring prowess for Derby County’s Under-18 side during the 2024–25 season.

In the Under-18 Premier League, he has netted 14 goals in just 9 appearances, averaging an impressive 2.16 goals per 90 minutes. His standout performances include a four-goal haul against Leeds United and a hat-trick in a 6–2 victory over Stoke City. Additionally, he has contributed in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2, scoring once in two appearances in the former and featuring four times in the latter.

Agbawodikeizu is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents, who hail from Imo State.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



