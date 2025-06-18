WAFCON 2024: NFF Backs Super Falcons To Win Tenth Title In Morocco

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is stepping up its efforts to demonstrate stronger support for the country’s most decorated national team, the Super Falcons.

While there have been concerns in recent years — including issues surrounding bonuses, travel logistics, and overall welfare — findings show the Federation has remained committed to the women’s team, often working quietly behind the scenes to sustain their success, despite financial limitations.

As part of renewed efforts to bridge perception with action, the NFF has now launched “Mission X,” a focused media campaign aimed at uniting Nigerians at home and abroad behind the Super Falcons as they prepare for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

“We are committed to fully supporting the Super Falcons’ campaign for a 10th continental title, and that is why we are launching the Mission X campaign to sensitize football-loving Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, young and old, in high and low places, and male and female, to also come out and support the team,”

the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi affirmed while speaking from the United States.

“The Super Falcons remain the most decorated National Team in African football. We are proud of what they have achieved and what they intend to achieve in Morocco.”

“We want the Super Falcons to feel the energy of our football-passionate fans everywhere they go, from Abuja to Casablanca, where they will play their group stage matches, and at any other venue they have to play their knockout games in Morocco.”

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons To Face Ghana In Friendly

From Criticism to Commitment

The NFF’s latest move comes amid years of growing public scrutiny over how Nigeria treats its women’s national team, especially when compared to the men’s. Fans and observers have often raised concerns about unequal treatment and support, even as the Super Falcons continue to outperform expectations and set global benchmarks.

But despite funding constraints and the competing needs of several national teams under its care, the Federation maintains it has made intentional efforts to support the Falcons.

The team’s outstanding run at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup — where they exited the tournament without losing in regulation time — was credited to improved preparation, international friendlies, and better technical planning, all facilitated by the NFF.

The Federation has also been actively lobbying for stronger government and private sector backing, recognizing that lasting improvement in women’s football will require more than goodwill — it needs investment.

With “Mission X,” the NFF is sending a strong signal — not just to fans, but to the players themselves — that the Federation values their sacrifices and achievements. The campaign, built around the message “One Team. One Goal. One More Star,” aims to turn public energy into positive support as the Falcons chase a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Long before the WAFCON took its current format in 1998, the Super Falcons were already blazing trails, representing Africa at the 1991 and 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cups in China and Sweden. Their legacy remains unmatched on the continent.

Now, as the team heads to Morocco, the NFF is determined to write a new chapter — one of better support, louder recognition, and deeper national appreciation. The Super Falcons may have felt overlooked in the past, but with Mission X, the Federation is making it clear: Nigeria stands with its heroines.



