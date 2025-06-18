WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons To Face Ghana In Friendly

Perennial rivals, Super Falcons of Nigeria and Black Princesses of Ghana will clash in a friendly ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The international friendly between the two super powers of African women’s football will hold in Morocco.

The Super Falcons are scheduled to face Portugal in their second friendly ahead of the WAFCON 2024 finals in Lisbon next week Monday.

Justine Madugu’s side defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta two weeks ago.

The players and their officials are expected to leave Lisbon for Morocco on Tuesday, 25 June where they will have their final preparations for the competition.

The Black Princesses arrived Benslimane, Morocco for the final leg of their preparation on Tuesday.

They are drawn in Group C with defending champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Mali , and Tanzania.

Nigeria will be up against Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria in Group B.

The Super Falcons will open their campaign against Tunisia at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, 5 July.

Morocco will host the biennial competition from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday, 26 July, 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



