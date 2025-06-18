FIFA CWC: Fluminense Unlucky In Draw With Borussia Dortmund — Thiago Silva

Fluminense captain Thiago Silva has said they were unlucky in Tuesday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The Tricolor and the Bundesliga side battled to a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup at the Metlife Stadium.

Renato Gaucho’s side dominated their illustrious opponents and only the heroics of Gregor Kobel denied them victory.

Silva expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team, but claimed they deserved a better result.

“I’m pleased with our performance,” the former Brazil captain told FIFA.

“Given the opportunities, the chances we created, I think we deserved a better result.

“When you stop and think about before the game, if you’d have offered us a draw, I think all of us would have signed for a 0-0 and a point. But given the way we played, all we lacked was a goal to complete our performance. I’m happy with the team, with my own performance individually.

“Obviously we always go to win, we always play to win, but we had great courage to go toe to toe with Dortmund. If there had to be a winner today, I think it would have been Fluminense given everything we created throughout the game.

“I’m proud of our team. We have to be pleased with our performance. That’s football. Even when you create more, you don’t always win. But overall, I’m super happy with the performance.”

By Adeboye Amosu



