Liverpool Offer Nunez, Chiesa In Ambitious Move To Sign Osimhen

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is seen by the Premier League champions as a player who can boost their attack, and they are hoping to strengthen for the upcoming campaign.

Arne Slot is prepared to make a move for a new striker to join his attack next season and help Mohamed Salah share the load of goal scoring at the club after witnessing Nunez struggle.

According to Caught Offside, Nunez is a target for both AC Milan and Napoli this summer, and the Reds hope to take advantage of this desire to acquire the Partenopei forward, Osimhen by also offering Chiesa.

The Super Eagles striker, who played last season on loan at Galatasaray is expected to leave the Serie A side permanently.

The 26-year-old once again demonstrated his ability at the top level last season, scoring 37 goals for the Turkish giants.

Nunez has been sub-par since his arrival from Benfica in 2022. The Uruguay international scored just seven goals across all competitions last season.

Chiesa on the other hand has struggled with fitness issues following his move to Anfield from Juventus last summer. The Italy international started just one Premier league game for Slot’s side.

The Reds are now aiming for an elite striker after signing Jeremie Frimpong following their 20th league title.

Slot intends to keep Liverpool at the top of English football, as evidenced by his near-complete purchases of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

