Liverpool Offer Nunez, Chiesa In Ambitious Move To Sign Osimhen

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to Napoli for Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen is seen by the Premier League champions as a player who can boost their attack, and they are hoping to strengthen for the upcoming campaign.
Arne Slot is prepared to make a move for a new striker to join his attack next season and help Mohamed Salah share the load of goal scoring at the club after witnessing Nunez struggle.
Also Read: Osimhen Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Season
According to Caught Offside, Nunez is a target for both AC Milan and Napoli this summer, and the Reds hope to take advantage of this desire to acquire the Partenopei forward, Osimhen by also offering Chiesa.
The Super Eagles striker, who played last season on loan at Galatasaray is expected to leave the Serie A side permanently.
The 26-year-old once again demonstrated his ability at the top level last season, scoring 37 goals for the Turkish giants.
Nunez has been sub-par since his arrival from Benfica in 2022. The Uruguay international scored just seven goals across all competitions last season.
Chiesa on the other hand has struggled with fitness issues following his move to Anfield from Juventus last summer. The Italy international started just one Premier league game for Slot’s side.
Also Read: Influencer, 30, Receives Death Threats After Going On Holiday With Lamine Yamal
The Reds are now aiming for an elite striker after signing Jeremie Frimpong following their 20th league title.
Slot intends to keep Liverpool at the top of English football, as evidenced by his near-complete purchases of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.
By Habeeb Kuranga
If this sails through, it will be a major win for not just Liverpool but also the EPL Africa viewership numbers and authorized broadcast channels in Africa. It also means Liverpool will most likely retain the EPL.
A lot of clubs are in financial difficulties. People keep saying united or arsenal for osimhen. But in the pl most of the former players keep saying to sign isak for liverpool and arsenal because he has been proving to score in the premier league and MIGHT guarantee instant success. But clubs dont want to pay the price tag of at least 100m. A lot of teams are trying to cut corners by trying to buy players who are not strikers and turn them into one like havertz. Or teams dont want to get burned by buying players on a high and they turned out to be a bust. Happened with zirkzee, houjlind and darwin nunez. So top clubs wait for other clubs to gamble, see how they perform and poach them. Thats why brighton are making profit because lower teams tend to be the one to buy players outside the top 4 leagues, bottom half of the league players or players in other countries. Liverpool can afford wirtz because they dont spend a lot. In the 24-25 season they just got cheisa for cheap, so they can splurge for wirtz. Plus the team did well with the same players who were under jurgen klopp.
There is a shortage of strikers honestly or quality strikers. People been saying arsenal wanted bejamin sesko who plays for rb leipzig or now viktor gyokeres. Victor gyokeres played the championship and moved to sporting cp in portugal where he was scoring goals under ruben amorin. Since amorin left for united people keep speculating that he might poach him for united. But then arsenal entered the picture and might want him too. They wanted benjamin sesko, but he said he didnt want to come because hes not gonna start. Viktor gyokeres is in his prime, but he doesnt have top 4 or 5 league experience. Benjmani sesko is younger which you can have for a long time and get fitted with the league and has top 4 league experience. But the arab league now want sesko, if he goes to saudi then a lot of clubs are really going to be in trouble looking for strikers.
De laurentis the business man. He doesnt budge. You either meet his demands or dont come at all. Happened with koulibaly. Chelsea been wanted him and napoli kept rejecting it because they didnt meet the demands. But they ended up getting him with a year left on his contract. Koulibably couldnt cut it in the premier league and went to saudi arabia. What napoli gonna do is keep loaning osimhen out.
I was listening to a uk sports show and a former liverpool player said osimhen is quite contentious at times and not 100% committed. And also its hard to justify $250,000 a week to a player who had ONE good season. This is a desperate move if anyone wants osimhen he said. Loaning osimhen and while napoli have champions league next season and won the league title all without osimhen. It solidifies that he is not important to the team and still can achieve success without him. Like graham potter to brighton. Since he left, brighton have still been doing well with the last 2 managers de zerbi got them to europa league and the latest german manager. Brighton have a model they work with that allows them to succeed. Same with inter milan when they didnt have enough money and said they needed to sell players when conte wants money to spend. He left and inter got inzangi and now inter made it to 2 champions league finals since his arrival.