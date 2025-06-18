Onuachu Set To Join Trabzonspor On Permanent Transfer

Paul Onuachu is on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor.

According to reports emanating from Turkey, talks between the Black Sea Storm and Trabzonspor is at an advanced stage.

Trabzonspor have offered to pay €5 for the player, who cost Southampton’s €18m when he arrived from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk in January, 2023.

Trabzonspor President Ertugal Dogan have also confirmed the transfer talks.

“Paul Onuachu is on our transfer agenda. We continue to negotiate and hopefully we will reach an agreement soon,” he said.

The 31-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Trabzonspor.

The tall striker scored 15 goals in 21 league appearances for the former Turkish Super Lig champions.

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season has open the door for his return to Trabzonspor.

He registered four goals and one assist in 25 league appearances for the Saints last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



