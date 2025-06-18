Arsenal Get Tough Opening Six Fixtures Of 2025/2026 EPL Season

Arsenal have been handed a nightmare 2025/2026 Premier League opening six fixtures.

In a statement on arsenal.com, the Gunners will be kicking off against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

This will be the first time Arsenal would open their season away from home since 2022/23, when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

After the trip to Old Trafford, Arsenal’s first match at Emirates Stadium will be against newly promoted Leeds United before they will travel to Liverpool on August 30.

Following the first international break of the season, it will back-to-back home games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City before a trip to Newcastle United sees out September.

It’s an all-London affair in October with games against West Ham United, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Then Mikel Arteta’s men will face back-to-back trips to promoted sides in November against Burnley and Sunderland before their first north London derby is scheduled for November 22, where they host Europa League Champions Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal would hope to be fourth time lucky in the race for the Premier League title this season.

They have finished as runners-up in the last three campaigns, losing out to Manchester City (2022/2023, 2023/2024) and Liverpool (2024/2025).

Last season, Arsenal reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

After beating Real Madrid home and away in the quarter-finals, Arsenal suffered the same fate in the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to be crowned champions after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.



