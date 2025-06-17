Osimhen Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Season

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Season, reports Completesports.com.

The 28-year-old won the award for his spectacular acrobatic kick against Antalyaspor in October 2024.

Osimhen netted the superb goal in the closing stages of the game.

Read Also:Federation Cup Final: Abakaliki FC Captain Reveals Secret Code Behind Giant-Killing Run

It was the powerful striker’s third league goal of the season for the Yellow and Reds.

The 26-year-old finished as top scorer in the league with 26 goals.

He was on target 37 times across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal from Napoli last September.



