Osimhen Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Season

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Season, reports Completesports.com.
The 28-year-old won the award for his spectacular acrobatic kick against Antalyaspor in October 2024.
Osimhen netted the superb goal in the closing stages of the game.
It was the powerful striker’s third league goal of the season for the Yellow and Reds.
The 26-year-old finished as top scorer in the league with 26 goals.
He was on target 37 times across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal from Napoli last September.