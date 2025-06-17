FIFA CWC: Borussia Dortmund, Fluminese Battle To Thrilling Draw

Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense battled to a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday.

Fluminense started the game strongly with Everaldo and Jhon Arias troubling the Dortmund’s defence.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a smart save to deny Arias around the midway point of the first half.

Guinea international Serhou Guirassy came close to handing Dortmund the lead few minutes later but was denied by Fabio.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: NFF Launches Mission X Campaign For Super Falcons

The pattern of play continued after the break with Dortmund struggling to cope with the Brazilians fluid play.

Aguston Canobbio had the best chance of the half but Kobel parried his effort.

Dortmund finished the match strongly but, with neither side able to make a dramatic breakthrough, the points were shared.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will face Ulsan of South Korea in the group’s other game.



