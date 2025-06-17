WAFCON 2024: NFF Launches Mission X Campaign For Super Falcons

‎

‎The Nigeria Football Federation has set in motion a media campaign, nicknamed Mission X, to mobilize and galvanize Nigerian ball fans at home and in the diaspora to support the Super Falcons’ quest for a 10th Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco next month.

‎With nine titles to their name, from 12 championships that have been contested since the Confederation of African Football launched the event as a tournament in 1998, Africa’s most-decorated women National Team heads to Morocco with one mission: to clinch an epic 10th title.

‎“We are committed to fully supporting the Super Falcons’ campaign for a 10th continental title, and that is why we are launching the Mission X campaign to sensitize football-loving Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, young and old, in high and low places, and male and female, to also come out and support the team.

‎“The Super Falcons remain the most decorated National Team in African football. We are proud of what they have achieved and what they intend to achieve in Morocco,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said from the United States of America on Tuesday.

‎Sanusi added: “We want the Super Falcons to feel the energy of our football-passionate fans everywhere they go, from Abuja to Casablanca, where they will play their group stage matches, and at any other venue they have to play their knockout games in Morocco.”

‎The Super Falcons also won the lone ticket granted Africa for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in 1991 (China) and 1995 (Sweden), but there was no tournament-format Africa Cup of Nations competition in those years.

