WAFCON 2024: Botswana President Charges Mares To Beat Super Falcons, Others

Botswana president Duma Boko has tasked the country’s women’s national team, the Mares to put a good showing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Mares are drawn in Group B with nine-time champions Nigeria, Tunisia and Algeria.

Gaolethloo Nkutlwisang’s side had a poor outing in their maiden appearance at the WAFCON finals in 2022, failing to make it beyond the group stage

Boko however backed the team to put up a good showing this time around.

“Earlier today, I visited our Senior Women’s National Football Team, The Mares, during their final training session ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024,” Boko wrote on X.

“As small gesture each player received a pair of sneakers in recognition of every step they’ve taken in flying our flag high.

“With pride, The Mares and Botswana will shine even brighter. ⚽️.”

Botswana will open their campaign against Algeria at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday, 6 July.

By Adeboye Amosu



