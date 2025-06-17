Alexander-Arnold Describes Real Madrid Training Session As High Quality

Trent Alexander-Arnold claims his early days as a Real Madrid player are “a lot different to what I’m used to” as he hailed the quality of his new team-mates. The right-back has just joined from Liverpool as he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Alexander-Arnold has linked up with his new team for a small fee ahead of time so he can play for Real in the Club World Cup. The former Red has forged a reputation as among the best players in his position in the world and is looking to acclimatise to a new environment.

He’s left the Premier League champions and joined a team who, despite their poor season, were winning the Champions League just over a year ago. He’s now rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jnr.

Liverpool themselves were not short of star names with Mohamed Salah their headline act, but Alexander-Arnold is now getting used to his new team-mates as he trains in the heat of the United States and gets to grips with a new philosophy.

He told the club’s website: “Hot to start with but a good session with some good things. [It was] good to get a feel of the ball and a feel of the heat training in this climate so it was a good session.

Also Read: La Liga President Urges FIFA To Scrap Club World Cup

“[It was] high quality. The ball moves very fast. Obviously it’s a lot different to what I’m used to in terms of the players and the style of play but it’s good and I’m enjoying the change and I’m enjoying being a part of it. It feels really good and I’m happy to be here to be honest.”

Alexander-Arnold’s decision to quit Liverpool divided opinion as the player expressed a desire to seek a new challenge. Many in red were frustrated that he allowed his contract to wind down, meaning the club couldn’t demand a big fee for him, as he was booed by some in the season’s final games.

Alexander-Arnold made headlines for speaking Spanish in his presentation as a Los Blancos player and has revealed he is able to communicate with his new team-mates in the language, but in an effort to make him feel welcome some are also chatting to him in English.

mirror.co.uk



