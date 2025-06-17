Bolton Wanderers To Face Orlando Pirates In Friendly Match

English lower division club Bolton Wanderers will take on South African giants Orlando Pirates in a friendly game.

Bolton confirmed the friendly encounter in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

“Bolton Wanderers will travel to Spain for a pre-season training camp, commencing on Sunday 6 July,” the club announced.

“The intensive week-long programme in Marbella is a key part of the squad’s preparations for the upcoming League One campaign under Head Coach Steven Schumacher. The trip will conclude with a friendly fixture against South African giants, Orlando Pirates.

“The match against the Buccaneers will take place on Friday, 11 July, with an 11am local time kick-off at the Marbella Football Centre.

“Founded in Soweto in 1937, Orlando Pirates are one of South Africa’s oldest and most successful clubs. Known as ‘The Buccaneers’, they have won nine domestic league titles and are one of the few clubs from the Southern Hemisphere to have won the CAF Champions League, lifting the trophy in 1995.

“The fixture is given extra resonance by the shared history of defender Mark Fish. The South African international became a champion at Orlando Pirates, winning the African Champions League in 1995, before joining Wanderers two years later after a spell with Italian giants, Lazio.

“Supporter access to the game will be extremely limited due to the capacity of the venue. The Club will confirm details on ticket availability in due course.

“The Club is also running an organised trip in association with Destinology, with more details about packages available announced in the coming days.”



