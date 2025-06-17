Moses Simon Set For Paris FC Transfer

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is set to join Ligue 1 club Paris FC from Nantes, Completesports.com reports.

Simon, according to hommedumatch.fr, will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the newly promoted.

The Blues have offered to pay the former KAA Gent player around €300,000.

Stephane Gilli’s side will part with €6.5m to secure his services.

The talented winger initially joined Nantes on loan from Ligue 1 club Levante in the 2019/20 season.

Simon registered five goals in 26 league outings during that spell to make the Canaries sign him on a permanent transfer.

The Nigerian has established himself as one of the top performers for the club over the years.

Simon registered eight goals and 10 assists in 32 league appearances for Antoine Kamboure’s side last season.

The player was linked with a move to Premier League club Everton but has opted to continue his career in France.

He made 151 league appearances for Nantes with 28 goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



