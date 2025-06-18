NPFL: Obot Set To Join Rivers United After Leaving Enyimba

Home-based Super Eagles defender Imo Obot is set to reunite with Finidi George at Rivers United after leaving nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Enyimba.

The left-back departed Enyimba at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract.

Obot was on the books of Enyimba for five years following his arrival from Dakkada FC in 2020.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the NPFL.

Read Also:FIFA CWC: Fluminense Unlucky In Draw With Borussia Dortmund — Thiago Silva

Obot holds the record for most free-kick goals by a defender in the NPFL over the past three seasons.

He struggled with injuries for the majority of last season.

Obot managed 20 appearances in the league and three appearances on the continent.

The defender was part of Enyimba side that won the NPFL title in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



