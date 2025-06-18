Man City Open Club World Cup Campaign With Victory Against Wydad

Goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku helped Manchester City to a 2-0 win against Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in the first game in Group G, at the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.

Man City, however, had to finish the game with 10 men after Rico Lewis was shown a straight red card.

Foden opened the scoring just two minutes into the clash after after good work by Doku.

With three minutes left in the first half Foden and Doku combined again just to double City’s lead with the Belgian converting a corner that was swung in from the right.

Wydad Casablanca showed little sign of getting back into the game in the second half.

But there was some drama as the clocked ticked down when Lewis caught Samuel Obeng in the face with a stray boot, albeit after cleanly winning the initial challenge.

Also Read: Mudryk Charged By FA Over Doping, Faces Lengthy Ban

Pep Guardiola gave debuts from the start to new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki in what was an attacking looking line-up.

The selection did leave Man City a little short at the back at times, a lack of urgency to track back leaving the defenders exposed. Thembinkosi Lorch was a threat and Wydad came close to finding an equaliser in the first half before a lapse from a set-piece let Man City in.

Things slowed down in the second half, particularly after the departure of the lively Doku, but Guardiola was able to give minutes to Rodri as he continues his comeback from long-term injury. Erling Haaland also came on.

Man City play Al Ain in their next Club World Cup group game on Monday while Wydad Casablanca will battle Serie A giants Juventus.



