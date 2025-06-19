Nigerian Defender Oshilaja Bags Multiple Awards At Mansfield Town

Nigerian pride echoed across England’s EFL League One as Abdul-Yussuf Adedeji Adeniyi Oshilaja, a rock-solid centre-back with Nigerian roots, made headlines by winning multiple Player of the Season awards at third-tier league side, Mansfield Town FC, Completesports.com reports.

The 32-year-old defender/midfielder capped off a phenomenal first season at Mansfield Town by being voted the club’s Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Directors’ Player of the Season, and Supporters’ Club Player of the Season — a rare multiple honour that underlines his influence both on and off the pitch. He also received the PFA Community Champions Award.

Oshilaja, born in London to Nigerian parents, has long been admired for his leadership, versatility, and no-nonsense defensive style. But in the 2024/25 season, he elevated his game to a whole new level, becoming the spine of a Mansfield side that pushed hard in the EFL League One campaign, contributing 3 goals in 39 games from his defensive position.

“It’s been a special season, and I’m humbled by the recognition,” Oshilaja said during the award ceremony. “To be acknowledged by the fans, my teammates, and the club means everything. I’ve always tried to lead by example, and it’s great to see that it’s been appreciated.”

Mansfield Town supporters were quick to highlight his consistency, commanding presence, and ability to rally the team in tough moments. Many fans credited Oshilaja as the defining factor behind the club’s defensive stability throughout the season.

Oshilaja’s story is one that resonates deeply with Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. Born into a close-knit Nigerian family, Oshilaja has never shied away from his roots. In interviews, he has often spoken proudly about his heritage, values instilled by his parents, and the importance of discipline — qualities that have defined his career on and off the pitch.

While he’s yet to feature for the Super Eagles, fans and pundits alike are beginning to ask whether a call-up might be overdue. With Nigeria’s ongoing search for experienced defensive options, Oshilaja’s name could soon be on the radar — particularly after such an impressive season.

For now, though, Mansfield Town fans will savour the presence of a true leader in their ranks — one whose heart, skill, and heritage have come together to produce a season to remember.

From the streets of London to the hearts of Stags fans and Nigerian football followers alike, Deji Oshilaja is a testament to the enduring spirit of Nigerian excellence abroad.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



