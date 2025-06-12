Former Atalanta Forward Dennis Urges Napoli To Sign Lookman

Erstwhile Atalanta forward German Dennis has urged Serie A champions Napoli to sign Ademola Lookman.

Lookman has been linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s side this summer.

The Nigeria international registered 22 goals, and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for La Dea last season.

Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the former Leicester City player.

Dennis however believed that the talented winger would be a perfect fit for Napoli.

“Lookman would be perfect for Napoli, he has had an impressive growth, he has become a champion and today he makes the difference. He is a player who would be great at Napoli,” Dennis said, per Napoli Magazine.

The 27-year-old joined Atalanta from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig three years ago.

He has contributed 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances across all competitions for the Bergamo club.

By Adeboye Amosu



