Former Rangers Coach Urges Dessers To Join AEK Athens

Former Rangers coach Paraskevas Polychronopoulos has urged Cyriel Dessers to accept a move to Greek club AEK Athens.

Dessers have reportedly accepted a move to the 13th-time Greek Super League champions.

The 30-year-old has been offered a £30,000-a-week deal by the Yellow and Reds.

Marko Nikolic’s side are also ready to sign the Nigeria international for £5m.

“Personally, I think it would be a very good move for Cyriel and AEK to make this transfer. He is an excellent character and highly professional. A kind person, always with a smile on his face and this is something that plays an important role,” Polychronopoulos told the Scottish Herald.

“In both his first season at Rangers and his second, he played in almost every game and that says a lot. He is always available and does not get injured. He is a classic No.9. He may not press the opposition defence as much or hold the ball well, but he knows how to be in the right position and with one touch send the ball into the net. This is his great gift.

“He is an unpredictable top striker and can score goals in many different ways because he has a way of getting into key positions. He was the top scorer in Scotland and scored in all competitions with Rangers in both seasons. He is very experienced – 30 years old and played in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Scotland, plus the Nigerian National Team.

“Through his time at Rangers, he learned to withstand pressure situations. He thrived in a team chasing the title and where there was intense pressure and criticism. He speaks many languages and that helps too.”

By Adeboye Amosu




