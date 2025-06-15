NPFL Warns Clubs: No Floodlights, No ‘Home’ Matches Next Season

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) management has issued a stern warning to clubs on the roster of the Nigerian first-tier league, that stadia designated for home matches in the 2025/2026 season must be equipped with functional floodlights and stand-by power generating sets, Completesports.com reports.

The league body stated that stadia failing to meet these basic requirements would not be approved for NPFL games in the coming season, with affected clubs facing the risk of relocating their home fixtures to alternative venues.

Following the recent harmonisation of the domestic football calendar with that of European leagues, the NPFL aims to schedule more fixtures under floodlights — a strategic move widely viewed as an effort to attract more spectators to league venues.

The 2025/2026 NPFL season is tentatively scheduled to kick off on 22 August 2025, with the final matchday slated for 24 May 2026.

Davidson Owumi, the NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, emphasised in a memo to the clubs that stadia without standard LED floodlights and reliable back-up power supply will not be approved for use next season.

Owumi underscored the critical importance of proper infrastructure, stressing that these requirements are vital to ensuring professional matchday operations, particularly for evening games, are not disrupted by unpredictable power conditions.

The memo, also circulated to the NPFL Board, management, and staff, serves as a reminder that all clubs must have fully functional stadium facilities in place ahead of the routine stadium inspection.

“Clubs have been urged to make all necessary upgrades and ensure full compliance, as no exceptions will be made once the 2025/26 season kicks off,” the memo added.

By Sab Osuji



