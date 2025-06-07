Friendly: Debuting For Eagles Against Russia Was Special  –Olusegun

Super Eagles midfielder Olakunle Olusegun has expressed his delight playing for Nigeria in their 1-1 draw against Russia in Friday’s international friendly.



Recall that the Krasnodar star came on as a substitute for Chrisantus Uche in the 76th minute and had a decent display.



Speaking with Championat, Olusegun stated that it was not easy to debut against Russia.

“As for the atmosphere around the match, it was great. But, you know, it’s not easy to play for the Nigerian national team in such a lineup. A lot of guys want to play—they have this opportunity,” Olusegun told Championat.



“Debuting for the Nigerian national team in a match against Russia is something special, but for me every game is special.



“It was not easy to debut against Russia, because they are not a small team.”



