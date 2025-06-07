‘First International Goal’ — Arokodare Relishes Maiden Strike For Super Eagles

Tolu Arokodare can’t hide his excitement after scoring in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Russia, Completesports.com reports.

Arokodare, who replaced Victor Boniface in the second half levelled scores for Eric Chelle’s side in the 71st minute..

The 24-year-old capilised on an error from Russia goalkeeper Matvey Safonov before slotting the ball into the net.

It was the KRC Genk’s striker maiden goal for the three-time African champions.

The forward, who took to the social media to celebrate the goal hopes to score more for the team.

“First international goal, the journey has only just started. We thank God ,”he wrote on his X account.

He has made four appearances for the three-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



