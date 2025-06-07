Close Menu
    World Football

    I don’t Feel Like A Champions League Winner –Chelsea Star Forward

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Champions League

    Chelsea star forward Cole Palmer has said he does not feel like a Champions League winner.

    Palmer was part of the Manchester City side that won the Champions League in 2023.

    But to the ambitious young star, the medal he picked up as a non-playing substitute in City’s 2023 triumph over Inter Milan doesn’t mean a lot.

    During what turned out to be his final season at City, he made his only start in the competition in a dead rubber group game against Sevilla.

    For the rest of the campaign, including the final in Istanbul, he sat on the bench as a no doubt frustrated observer.

    Palmer, now 23, said: “I always say, I don’t feel like a Champions League winner, if I’m being honest.

    “It doesn’t really mean anything to me.

    “People say it, but I weren’t involved.

    Also Read: Man United Set To Submit Increased Offer For Mbeumo After First Bid Rejected

    “Obviously I played in the group stage and stuff like that, but it’s not the same, is it?

    “I’ve not threw the medal away! I’ve still got it, but it’s not like I feel like I’ve won it.”

    Palmer thoroughly earned the winner’s medal he received for Chelsea’s Conference League triumph last month.

    The Sun


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad