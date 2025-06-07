I don’t Feel Like A Champions League Winner –Chelsea Star Forward

Chelsea star forward Cole Palmer has said he does not feel like a Champions League winner.

Palmer was part of the Manchester City side that won the Champions League in 2023.

But to the ambitious young star, the medal he picked up as a non-playing substitute in City’s 2023 triumph over Inter Milan doesn’t mean a lot.

During what turned out to be his final season at City, he made his only start in the competition in a dead rubber group game against Sevilla.



For the rest of the campaign, including the final in Istanbul, he sat on the bench as a no doubt frustrated observer.

Palmer, now 23, said: “I always say, I don’t feel like a Champions League winner, if I’m being honest.

“It doesn’t really mean anything to me.

“People say it, but I weren’t involved.

Also Read: Man United Set To Submit Increased Offer For Mbeumo After First Bid Rejected

“Obviously I played in the group stage and stuff like that, but it’s not the same, is it?

“I’ve not threw the medal away! I’ve still got it, but it’s not like I feel like I’ve won it.”

Palmer thoroughly earned the winner’s medal he received for Chelsea’s Conference League triumph last month.

The Sun



