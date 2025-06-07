NPFL: Enyimba Open New Contract Talks With Eguma For 2025/2026 Season

Nigeria’s most successful and decorated club, Enyimba FC, are understood to be in talks with Coach Stanley Eguma ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Completesports.com reports.

Eguma saw out a short-term deal with the People’s Elephant after taking over the technical reins from 33-year-old Yemi Olanrewaju during the 2024/2025 mid-season.

He guided the 2003 and 2004 CAF Champions League winners to three away wins during his tenure, as Enyimba finished the concluded campaign in sixth position with 55 points.

Apparently convinced that Eguma—a former Rivers United manager and Assistant Coach during Enyimba’s 2004 CAF Champions League triumph—performed creditably during his short-term contract, the hierarchy of the nine-time Nigerian champions, on Friday, 6 June 2025, opened new contract negotiations with him.

Although talks are said to be yet to conclude, the Enyimba management have requested more time to critically assess the details of Coach Eguma’s contractual demands.

“It was like a marathon meeting. Eguma submitted his personal demands, which Enyimba want time to study,” an official privy to the talks said.

“Besides, Enyimba are yet to agree on the duration of the contract.

“So, in no distant time, both parties will return to the negotiation table.”

By Sab Osuji



