‘It’s My Mistake’ — Russia Goalie Accepts Blame For Goal Against Super Eagles

Russia goalkeeper Matvey Safonov has admitted his error cost his side’s victory against Nigeria on Friday.

Valery Karpin’s side were held to a 1-1 by the three-time African champions at the three-time African champions.

Safanov mistakenly passed the ball to substitute Tolu Arokodare, who slotted home for Nigeria’s equalising goal.

The 26-year-old accepted responsibility for his team’s failure to win the game.

“Yes, in principle, everything is clear there. Just a regular pass that probably shouldn’t have been done. I think that we shouldn’t dwell too much on it or look for an excuse. It was a mistake from me,” he told Match TV.

Valery Karpin’s side will now shift attention to their next friendly against Belarus in Minsk next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



