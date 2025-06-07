NPFL: Plateau United GM Mutla Hints At Retaining Coach Mbwas, Talks Up ‘Continuity’

Habila Hosea Mutla, General Manager of Plateau United, has exclusively hinted to Completesports.com that the Tin City side are keen to continue working with their Head Coach, Mbwas Mangut, in the upcoming 2025/2026 season.

Plateau United finished the 2024/2025 season in 7th position after amassing 54 points from 38 matches, despite being docked three points and three goals following the unfortunate incident that marred their Matchday 11 home fixture against Rangers.

As a result, Plateau United struggled for a greater part of the campaign, prompting the club’s hierarchy to issue Head Coach Mbwas Mangut a three-match ultimatum.

However, after the ultimatum expired, Mutla and the club management refrained from taking disciplinary action. Mutla reasoned that it would have been “suicidal” to sack the coach at that point in the season.

“Where are we going to get a better coach at this stage of the season? Which club would be willing to part with their coach now?” Mutla told Completesports.com at the time, explaining the rationale behind their decision.

“Or should we hand over the team to the assistant coach? And what if the desired results don’t come—who would we blame? So, the best decision was to let the current coach continue and for everyone to work even harder.”

After the club successfully steered clear of relegation, Mutla stated that their patience had paid off.

Now, the Plateau United GM has reiterated his support for Mangut, stressing that parting ways with “the fowl that laid the golden egg” would be counterproductive.

“Except if he chooses to leave on his own,” Mutla said on Friday evening when Completesports.com contacted him.

“The technical department has submitted their report. I’m still reviewing it, and by next week, we’ll sit down with them to discuss and plan for the coming season.”

Mutla added: “In football, continuity is key to success. You don’t keep sacking players in large numbers season after season. That’s not the way. Why keep changing players when they are just beginning to understand the coach’s philosophy and methods?

“At most, you can bring in two, three, or four players in key areas to stabilise the team. We’ll have detailed discussions, especially regarding our pre-season, because that’s a vital ingredient for success. If you prepare well enough, you can hope for a good season. As the saying goes, a good and early beginning makes for a better ending,” the Plateau United boss emphasised.

By Sab Osuji



