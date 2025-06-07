Troost-Ekong Celebrates 10 Years As Super Eagles Player

William Troost-Ekong has expressed delight after celebrating his 10th year as a Super Eagles player.

Troost-Ekong made his senior international debut for the Super Eagles on 13 June 2015, playing 90 minutes in an AFCON qualifying match against Chad.

Since making his debut 10 years ago, the 31-year-old has gone on to feature at three African Cup of Nations (2019, 2021, 2023), and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the 2023 AFCON where he led the Super Eagles to a second place finish, scoring three goals.

Also, he was a member of the U-23 Eagles squad, handled by Samson Siasia, that won bronze in the football event at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Reflecting on his long journey in the team, Troost-Ekong thanked the late Stephen Keshi for giving him the opportunity to play for Nigeria.

“10 YEARS REPRESENTING 13.06.2015 – 06.06.2025,” he wrote on X.

“I will never forget the ‘Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi for believing in me to make my debut in Kaduna that day a decade ago.

“79 caps, 5 major tournaments, 3 medals later. It is my biggest pride to be the captain of this nation & team.

“No dream is ever to big. This is my purpose, and I will continue to strive to be better everyday.

“GRATEFUL!”

Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong was in action for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw with Russia in Moscow on Friday.

An own goal by Semi Ajayi gave Russia a first half lead before Tolu Arokodare equalised for the Super Eagles in the second half.

By James Agberebi




