NPFL: Top Scorer Alaekwe Nears Akwa United Exit After Contract Ends

Akwa United’s leading scorer, Chijioke Alaekwe, is a major doubt for the relegated Promise Keepers following the expiration of his contract with the club, Completesports.com reports.

The 26-year-old forward sustained a shoulder injury during the Akwa Ibom FA Cup semi-final tie against Akpabio United and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

Akwa United were relegated to the second-tier league following a 2-1 defeat to Heartland on the final matchday of the campaign. The Naze Millionaires were also relegated, marking the fourth demotion in the history of the five-time champions.

The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah striker spoke exclusively to Completesports.com on Friday, revealing that his shoulder injury is nearly healed and addressing his future with the club.

Alaekwe was Akwa United’s top scorer with five league goals before the injury.

“My shoulder injury is almost fully healed. I’m grateful to God for the fast recovery rate,” began the fair-skinned forward.

“Will I still be at Akwa United next season? Well, I don’t think so, because my contract with the club has expired. I only signed a one-season deal when I joined, so as things stand, I’m a free player.”

Alaekwe, a former Kano Pillars striker, also had a stint at Sheikh Jamal of Bangladesh.

By Sab Osuji




