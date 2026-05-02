2026 U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Captain Expects Intense Game With Falconets

Malawi captain Leticia Chinyamula is anticipating an intense clash with Nigeria’s Falconets, in Ikenne on Saturday.

Malawi will be guests to the Falconets in the first leg of the 2026 U-20 women’s World Cup final qualifying round.

The Malawians will go into the clash full of confidence, after bashing Guinea-Bissau 6-2 on aggregate in the third round.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg away, Malawi hammered their opponent 5-1 in the reverse fixture to Advance into the final round.

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As for the Falconets, they edged out Senegal in a tight contest over two legs, managing a 1-0 win in Abeokuta before securing a 2-1 away to go through 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

During Friday’s presser, Chinyamula said moral is very high as they look to make history by becoming the first ever Malawian team – men or women and at any level – to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

“As for me and my teammates the motivation is high, we don’t know each other because this is the forst time we will face Nigeria,” she said.

“So the game will be intense and each of us will give their best so that at the end it will produce the best result for us. So the moral and motivation is very high for us Malawi.”

Four teams from Africa will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September.

By James Agberebi in Ikenne



