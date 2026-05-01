Moses Usor On Target As LASK Beat Altach To Win Austrian Cup

Moses Usor scored for the third consecutive game as LASK defeated Altach 4-2 after extra time to win the Austrian Cup.

The victory brought an end to LASK’s 61-year trophy drought.

Altach took the lead within five minutes, but Usor restored parity for LASK six minutes later.

It was the forward’s 14th goal of the season for LASK.

Altach regained the lead in the 30th minute when Vesel Demaku found the net, putting them 2–1 ahead at halftime.

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Samuel Adeniran levelled again for LASK in the 66th minute.

The match proceeded to extra time after neither side failed find a winner in normal time.

George Bello, and Adeniran scored in extra time to seal victory for LASK.



