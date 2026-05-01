Age Has Caught Up With Salah –Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes age is taking its toll on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.



The Egyptian international is set to leave the club at the end of the season after a dip in form



Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England striker said that Salah has shown signs of physical decline this season.

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“I think that’s happened to Salah this season and Virgil van Dijk hasn’t been the same this season. They are the leaders in the dressing room. It’s hard for the other players to go and leave their mark or become the leaders.



“I don’t think he (Van Dijk) will (leave) but you’ve seen players when they’ve stayed there for too long.



“The hardest thing for a player is to understand you may be not at the level you were. I did it at Manchester United when Zlatan Ibrahimovic came in and I wasn’t playing. I wanted to play so I left straight away. I accepted it.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.318 1xbet X Draw 3.905 1xbet Liverpool FC 3.05 1xbet



