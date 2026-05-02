2026 U-20 WWCQ: We’ll Make Nigerians Proud –Falconets Captain Igbokwe Speaks Ahead Of Malawi Clash

Falconets captain Joy Igbokwe has promised Nigerians that she and her teammates will make them proud come Saturday against Malawi.

The Falconets will host Malawi in the first leg, final round qualifier of the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.

While the Falconets edged out Senegal to reach this stage, Malawi saw off Guinea-Bissau, as they seek a first-ever World Cup appearance.

Also Read: 2026 U-20 WWCQ: Beating Nigeria Would Be A Big Achievement To Our Football —Malawi Coach Chombo

Looking ahead to the encounter Igbokwe, speaking at press conference on Friday, said:”First I want to thank God for bringing us this far and giving us another opportunity to make Nigerians proud. We’ve been focused, training together and I believe we will make Nigerians proud.

“We’ve been taking the game with all seriousness and by the grace of God we will make Nigerians happy.”

Igbokwe spoke about the mindset among her teammates going into the tie.

“Before we got to this stage we’ve been focused and we have this mentality from our coach to take every game one step at a time and like I said, this match is going to be taken very serious.”

James Agberebi in Ikenne



