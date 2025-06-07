Ex- Super Eagles Defender Idowu Hails Okoye’s Display Vs Russia

Former Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu has singled out Maduka Okoye for praises following the team’s stalemate with Russia.

The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in their friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday.

Semi Ajayi diverted the ball into his own net three minutes before the half hour mark, while Tolu Arokodare equalised for Nigeria few minutes after replacing Victor Boniface.

The Russians dominated the game and created more chances.

Okoye however put up a strong display denying Valery Karpin’s side a couple of times especially in the second half.

Idowu, member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia reflected on the team’s performance in the game.

“I think Russia played better and deserved the victory more,” Idowu told Match TV.

“At the end, the Russians actually had more scoring chances, but their execution let them down a bit and Maduka Okoye saved and bailed out the boys very well. At the end, there were some fights and moments.”

By Adeboye Amosu




