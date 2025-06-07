Chelle Reflects On Super Eagles Draw Vs Russia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reflected on his team’s performance against Russia, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Russia in their friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday night.

Russia took the lead when Semi Ajayi diverted the ball into his own net three minutes before the half hour mark.

Substitute Tolu Arokodare then equalised for Nigeria 19 minutes from time.

Chelle admitted that the Russians made things difficult for his team.

“It was not an easy game because we played against a very good team,” the Malian said after the game.

“Russia have a good team with lot of pressure and technical quality.

“They had their chances in first half and they took it, we had our chance but the goalkeeper saved it.

“In the second half, Russia had two chances, but we had a chance and we scored.”

He added: “We didn’t play well in first half, we didn’t enforce our pressing game so well, but we were better in the second half with our pressing and that made the difference for us.”

The Malian further said the changes in the starting line-up affected his side’s performance.

“We have made lots of changes to the squad, our usual pressing game was a bit difficult, the new players are yet to fully understand how we want to play, so we need to keep working on our playing pattern and try to find balance,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



