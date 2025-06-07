Postecoglou Reacts After Getting Sacked By Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou emotionally thanked Tottenham fans and players after his sacking was announced on Friday.

Spurs have dismissed the Australian from his post exactly two years to the day since he was appointed in north London.

The decision has come after their worst ever Premier League season in which they finished 17th and lost 22 of their 38 fixtures.

Postecoglou ended Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

However, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the job, and the 59-year-old has written an emotional statement in response.

“When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride,” he said.

“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget,

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

“We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

“I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on. It’s important to acknowledge the hard working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

“And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

“We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. Ange.”

talkSPORT



