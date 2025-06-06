Gasperini Departs Lookman’s Atalanta, Takes Over As Roma’s New Head Coach

AS Roma have announced the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as their new head coach, with a contract to June 2028, where he will be working with advisor Claudio Ranieri.

The decision had already been made last week, but was only made official this afternoon with a statement.

“AS Roma announces the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as the Club’s new Head Coach,” Roma stated.

“Gasperini’s career is defined by its creative tactics, dedication to hard work, and exceptional player development.

“Both Ownership and Claudio Ranieri believe Gasperini is the right man for the mission.

“Welcome to the Club Mister!”

Also Read: Arsenal In Advanced Talks To Sign Sesko

Gasperini had spent nine extraordinary years with Atalanta, where he won the Europa League with Ademola Lookman scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Gasperini also helped Atalanta reach the Coppa Italia final, the Champions League quarter-final, and secured qualification for the Champions League five times in seven seasons.

Ranieri had been an instrumental part in the decision to hire Gasp, having decided to retire at the end of this season after steering the Giallorossi to fifth place in Serie A.

Football Italia



