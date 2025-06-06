Close Menu
    Friendly: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Draw Vs Russia

    Adeboye Amosu

    Following the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Russia in Friday’s friendly encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

    Maduka Okoye 7/10

    Made a number of good saves to help the Super Eagles earn a share of the spoils in the game. He will however need to work on his ball distribution.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel 5/10

    The right-back had a tough battle keeping the opponents at bay. The defender was at fault for the goal conceded by the Super Eagles.

    William Troost-Ekong 5/10

    Had a tough day stopping the fast Russian attackers. Not one of his best games for the Super Eagles.

    Semi Ajayi 5/10

    Unlucky to concede an own goal in the first half. He recovered a bit in the second half after a slow start.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 5/10

    The left-back was booked in the second half. He was not at his best in the game.

    Read Also:Friendly: Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles Halt Russia’s Winning Run In 1-1 Draw

    Raphael Onyedika 5/10

    The Club Brugge star was caught out of possession a couple of times.

    Frank Onyeka 6/10

    The midfielder was Nigeria’s best outfield player in the game. A good performance from the Brentford man.

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 5/10

    He was close to equalising for the Super Eagles in the first half. Not a good display from Dele-Bashiru.

    Christantus Uche 5/10

    The Getafe player started the game strongly but fizzled out afterwards. He was replaced by Olakunle Olusegun 10 minutes from time.

    Moses Simon 5/10

    The winger failed to live up to expectations in the game.

    Victor Boniface 4/10

    Another disappointing display from the striker. He was replaced by Tolu Arokodare.

    Substitutes

    Tolu Arokodare 6/10

    The substitute scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game in the 71st minute..

    Olakunle Olusegun 3/10

    The Krasnodar forward fought hard after replacing Christantus Uche.

    Igoh Ogbu

    Not rated


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

