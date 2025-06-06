Friendly: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Draw Vs Russia

Following the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Russia in Friday’s friendly encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
Maduka Okoye 7/10
Made a number of good saves to help the Super Eagles earn a share of the spoils in the game. He will however need to work on his ball distribution.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 5/10
The right-back had a tough battle keeping the opponents at bay. The defender was at fault for the goal conceded by the Super Eagles.
William Troost-Ekong 5/10
Had a tough day stopping the fast Russian attackers. Not one of his best games for the Super Eagles.
Semi Ajayi 5/10
Unlucky to concede an own goal in the first half. He recovered a bit in the second half after a slow start.
Bruno Onyemaechi 5/10
The left-back was booked in the second half. He was not at his best in the game.
Read Also:Friendly: Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles Halt Russia’s Winning Run In 1-1 Draw
Raphael Onyedika 5/10
The Club Brugge star was caught out of possession a couple of times.
Frank Onyeka 6/10
The midfielder was Nigeria’s best outfield player in the game. A good performance from the Brentford man.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 5/10
He was close to equalising for the Super Eagles in the first half. Not a good display from Dele-Bashiru.
Christantus Uche 5/10
The Getafe player started the game strongly but fizzled out afterwards. He was replaced by Olakunle Olusegun 10 minutes from time.
Moses Simon 5/10
The winger failed to live up to expectations in the game.
Victor Boniface 4/10
Another disappointing display from the striker. He was replaced by Tolu Arokodare.
Substitutes
Tolu Arokodare 6/10
The substitute scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game in the 71st minute..
Olakunle Olusegun 3/10
The Krasnodar forward fought hard after replacing Christantus Uche.
Igoh Ogbu
Not rated