Friendly: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Draw Vs Russia

Following the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Russia in Friday’s friendly encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Maduka Okoye 7/10

Made a number of good saves to help the Super Eagles earn a share of the spoils in the game. He will however need to work on his ball distribution.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 5/10

The right-back had a tough battle keeping the opponents at bay. The defender was at fault for the goal conceded by the Super Eagles.

William Troost-Ekong 5/10

Had a tough day stopping the fast Russian attackers. Not one of his best games for the Super Eagles.

Semi Ajayi 5/10

Unlucky to concede an own goal in the first half. He recovered a bit in the second half after a slow start.

Bruno Onyemaechi 5/10

The left-back was booked in the second half. He was not at his best in the game.

Raphael Onyedika 5/10

The Club Brugge star was caught out of possession a couple of times.

Frank Onyeka 6/10

The midfielder was Nigeria’s best outfield player in the game. A good performance from the Brentford man.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 5/10

He was close to equalising for the Super Eagles in the first half. Not a good display from Dele-Bashiru.

Christantus Uche 5/10

The Getafe player started the game strongly but fizzled out afterwards. He was replaced by Olakunle Olusegun 10 minutes from time.

Moses Simon 5/10

The winger failed to live up to expectations in the game.

Victor Boniface 4/10

Another disappointing display from the striker. He was replaced by Tolu Arokodare.

Substitutes

Tolu Arokodare 6/10

The substitute scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game in the 71st minute..

Olakunle Olusegun 3/10

The Krasnodar forward fought hard after replacing Christantus Uche.

Igoh Ogbu

Not rated



