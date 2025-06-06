Close Menu
    Tottenham Sack Head Coach Postecoglou Despite Winning Europa League

    Tottenham have sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League to end the club’s 17-year trophy drought.

    Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is the leading contender to succeed the Australian, Sky Sports News understands.

    Postecoglou’s dismissal – described as a “unanimous decision” by the Spurs board – comes 16 days after he guided Spurs to a 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United to claim their first European trophy in 41 years.

    But glory in Bilbao, which saw Spurs qualify for next season’s Champions League, came after Postecoglou presided over the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign.

    Tottenham finished a dismal 17th after suffering 22 defeats to record their lowest-ever Premier League points tally of 38.

    Spurs said in a statement that although he will be remembered for delivering “one of the club’s greatest moments”, they could not base their decision on “emotions aligned to this triumph” and a “review of performances” has led to the change.

    Sky Sports


