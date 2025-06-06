Friendly: Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles Halt Russia’s Winning Run In 1-1 Draw

Tolu Arokodare opened his goals account for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw with Russia in Friday’s international friendly match.

Arokodare, who came on in the second half took advantage of an error by the Russian goalkeeper to equalise for the Super Eagles after Semi Ajayi’s first half own goal had given the host the lead.

Russia went into the game against the Super Eagles on the back of a 5-0 win against another African team Zambia in March, which took their winning run to eight matches on the bounce.

For the Super Eagles, they were recently crowned champions of the Unity Cup after defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalty shootout after 90 minutes ended 2-2.

Coach Eric Chelle made changes to his starting line-up with Maduka Okoye in goal, Bright Osayi-Samuel, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi in defence.

The mdfield was made up of Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Chrisantus Uche while the forward had Moses Simon, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Victor Boniface.

There was a Super Eagles debut for Olakunke Olusegun, who plays for Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League.

Russia bossed the early exchanges and went close to scoring in the 18th minute but Ajayi headed away a dangerous cross for a corner.

The Russians almost scored from the corner but Onyemaechi made a timely clearance as the ball was about to fall kindly to an opponent who was waiting to slot into an empty net.

In the 27th minute Russia’s positive start was eventually rewarded as one of their player beat Osayi-Samuel for pace on the left side of their attack, and was lucky to see his cutback cross come off Ajayi and ended inside the back of the net.

With five minutes left to play in the first half Dele-Bashiru had the Super Eagles first big chance as he raced towards goal, came one-on-one with the keeper but saw his left-foot strike palmed away for a corner kick.

In the 53rd minute Boniface nodded a cross by Uche straight into the waiting arms of the Russian goalkeeper.

Ajayi almost atoned for his own goal as he connected with the ball inside the box from a cross but the keeper made a save.

Arokodare then made it 1-1 on 71 minutes as he intercepted a poor pass by the Russian keeper before slotting into the net.

Just three minutes later Russia almost retook the lead but Okoye went full stretch to palm away a low shot before gathering the rebound.

Okoye was called to action again in the 87th minute, stretching to tip a goal-bound strike away for a corner.

Just few minutes later the Russians went on the attack but the effort struck the cross bar.

By James Agberebi



