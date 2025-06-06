Unuanel: Chelle Has Given More Opportunities To NPFL Players In Eagles

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel lauded Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for giving players in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) the chance to prove their worth in the senior national team.



Unuanel stated this ahead of the team’s international friendly game against Russia today at the Luzhniki Stadium.



Speaking with Completesports.com, he admitted that the NPFL’s performance in the just concluded Unity Cup has shown that the home-based players have qualities.

“I am impressed with the opportunity that Eric Chelle has given to players in the NPFL at the Unity Cup. And I am glad that they are taking advantage of every opportunity that comes their way.



“It is clear evidence that we have qualities within the NPFL, and with proper harnessing, they will be of great value to the Super Eagles. I feel proud of the players, and I expect more from them against Russia.”









