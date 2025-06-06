Ex-Spartak Moscow Star Backs Russia To Defeat Super Eagles

Former Spartak Moscow defender Eduard Mor has backed Russia to defeat Nigeria’s Super Eagles in today’s (Friday) international friendly match.

The Super Eagles and Russia will meet for the first time at senior level inside the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Eric Chelle’s men will go into the tie on the back of winning the Unity Cup recently held in London.

However, the three-time AFCON champions will be without the key players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Stanley Nwabali and Calvin Bassey.

Ahead of the friendly match Mor, a two-time Russian Premier League with Spartak Moscow, expressed sadness that Osimhen and other top Super Eagles stars will not be in action.

Mor posited that Russia will capitalise on the Super Eagles’ weak defence.

“It’s a pity that the leading footballer of the Nigerian national team, Osimhen, didn’t go,” the 47-year-old told championat.com. “Then several people from those whom everyone knows refused. But at the same time, they are stronger in attack than all the opponents we have played. But in terms of defense, I don’t think they will try very hard not to concede. Therefore, the Russian national team will score more and win.

“The match will be very goal-oriented. At the very least, they will create problems for us. The Nigerians can very well score.”

By James Agberebi



