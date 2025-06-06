‘They Are A Good Team’ — Russia Midfielder Glebov Anticipates Tough Duel Vs Super Eagles

Russia midfielder Daniel Glebov is looking forward to a “tough duel” against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The two countries will clash in their highly anticipated friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium , Moscow on Friday (today).

Valery Karpin’s men thrashed Zambia 5-0 in their last outing in March.

The Super Eagles though will be without several of their top players are expected to make things difficult for the Russians in the game.

Glebov stated that they have watched videos of Nigeria’s past games, and know what lies ahead of them.

“We’ve been watching their games for two days,” he said in his pre-match interview.

“They’re a good team: physically strong and technically skilled players. We’ve got an interesting match ahead of us tomorrow.”

The encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



