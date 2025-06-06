Chelle: Super Eagles Must Maintain Winning Run Against Russia

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his team will be going for victory when they take on Russia in their international friendly.

Nigeria and Russia will clash at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday (today).

The Super Eagles won the Unity Cup in London last weekend after overcoming the Reggae Boys of Jamaica 5-4 on penalties in the final.

The West Africans are also yet to taste defeat since Chelle took charge of the team.

“Tomorrow’s game is a friendly, but we have serious goals: firstly, we want to win, secondly, to prepare for the next tournaments and qualifying matches,” Chelle said during a press conference in Moscow.

Several of Nigeria’s top stars including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and Wilfred Ndidi will miss the game.

Chelle gave an insight on why the players were excluded from the squad.

“Lookman and Osimhen weren’t in the team for the match with Russia because they had a very long season and they need a rest,” he added.

“Moreover, they have important decisions to make in this transfer window. It is important for me that the players, while in the national team, are 100% focused on its tasks.

“Tella had visa issues, Chukwueze had family reasons, and Ndidi suffered an injury that prevented him from coming.

Chelle also about spoke their opponent, who he described as “intense, aggressive and technically equiped team.

“We know that the Russian national team is a very strong team. It has many high-class players, they demonstrate an intense, aggressive and technically equipped game,” he declared.

“Now I am thinking about how to build a plan for the upcoming match.”

By Adeboye Amosu



