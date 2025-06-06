Aribo Keen To Leave Southampton

Joe Aribo has reportedly informed Southampton of his decision to leave the club this summer.

The Nigeria international has set his sights on a return to his former club Rangers following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, according to the Daily Record.

Aribo joined Southampton from Rangers in 2022.

Rangers unveiled Russel Martin as their new head coach on Thursday.

Read Also:Chelle: Super Eagles Must Maintain Winning Run Against Russia

Martin’s arrival has left the Gers’ supporters dreaming of a return to the Ibrox for the midfielder.

The 28-year-old has remained a fan favourite with the Light Blues’ faithful having wrote his name in the club’s history by netting in the Europa League Final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aribo struggled for regular playing time at Southampton following Martin’s sacking during the 2024/25 season.

He managed just 10 appearances under Ivan Juric and Simon Rusk – barely making the matchday squad in the later stages of the campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



