‘We Are Here To Win’ — Troost-Ekong Declares Ahead Super Eagles Vs Russia

William Troost-Ekong has said the Super Eagles are ready for battle against Russia, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will take on Valery Karpin’s side in a friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on Friday night.

“This is not my first time in Moscow and Russia, I have already played in Krasnodar and Volgograd and other cities in 2018,” Troost-Ekong told a press conference.

“Yesterday we walked around the city a little, visited Red Square. But we are here on business – this is not a tourist trip. Together with the coach, we have already discussed how we will act in the match.

Read Also:Friendly: Super Eagles Vs Russia Will Be Delight To Watch –Nsofor

“I don’t know much about the Russian team now. We understand that the team has changed a lot. Over the past three days, we’ve watched a lot of videos to better understand what they’re playing.

“We’re taking this opponent very seriously. We know that the Russian team hasn’t conceded a single goal in the last few matches – we’ll try to change that tomorrow.”

Troost-Ekong reckoned the hosts will make things difficult for his side.

“We have seen that the Russian team plays aggressively, often using a 4-3-3 formation and high pressing,” added the centre-back.

“This will not be an easy task for us, but I will not go into details. We know both the strengths and weaknesses of this team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



