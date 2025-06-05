Nigerian Midfielder Joins Moroccan Club Raja Casablanca

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Moses Orkuma has joined Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

Orkuma penned a two-year contract with the former African champions.

The 30-year-old was previously on the books of Qatari outfit Umm Salal Sports Club.

“I am over excited and feel great to join Raja Casablanca,” he said after signing his contract.

“I am looking forward to winning the league with the club and also contribute my quota to take the team back to the top where they belong.”

Orkuma started his career with Nigeria National League, NNL, side, Lobi Stars in 2022, before moving to Libyan club, Al-Ahly Benghazi.

He also had stints in Tunisia with Etoile du Sahel, Stade Gabesien and US Monastir.

By Adeboye Amosu



