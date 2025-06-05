Rwanda’s Winless Run Continues After Defeat To Algeria In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group C opponent Rwanda lost 2-0 to visiting Algeria in an international friendly game on Thursday.

Rwanda have now failed to win any of their last three games – recording two defeats and one draw.

Youcef Belaili opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Jaouen Hadjam doubled the lead on 58 minutes for the Algerians.

Rwanda would be guests to the Super Eagles on matchday 7 of the World Cup qualifiers which will resume in September.

When both teams met on matchday 5 in Kigali, a first half brace from Victor Osimhen secured a 2-0 win for the Super Eagles.

Also Read: ‘We Will Give Our Best’ — Ajibade Upbeat Super Falcons Will Make Positive Impact At WAFCON 2024

The Rwandans, who have eight points, are second in Group C while the Super Eagles are fourth on seven points.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will take on Russia in an international friendly game tomorrow (Friday).

The coach Eric Chelle’s side recently won the 2025 Unity Cup after defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutes finished 2-2.

By James Agberebi



