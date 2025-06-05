Friendly: Super Eagles Vs Russia Will Be Delight To Watch –Nsofor

Former Nigerian international Obinna Nsofor has disclosed that tomorrow’s international friendly between the Super Eagles and Russia will be a great game to watch.



Recall that the two teams will use the encounter as preparation for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



In a chat with Championat, Nsofor stated that he’ll be in the stands to watch the encounter on Friday.

“The current Nigerian team is a good team with a lot of good players, especially forwards,” Nsofor told Championat.



“Of course, I’ll watch the Russia-Nigeria match. I think it will be a very good test for both teams.



“People in Nigeria are expecting a very good game because we’re facing a strong opponent,” he added.







