    Nigeria National Teams

    Friendly: Super Eagles Vs Russia Will Be Delight To Watch –Nsofor

    Former Nigerian international Obinna Nsofor has disclosed that tomorrow’s international friendly between the Super Eagles and Russia will be a great game to watch.

    Recall that the two teams will use the encounter as preparation for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

    In a chat with Championat, Nsofor stated that he’ll be in the stands to watch the encounter on Friday.

    “The current Nigerian team is a good team with a lot of good players, especially forwards,” Nsofor told Championat.

    “Of course, I’ll watch the Russia-Nigeria match. I think it will be a very good test for both teams.

    “People in Nigeria are expecting a very good game because we’re facing a strong opponent,” he added.


