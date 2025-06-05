Nations League S/Final: Spain Edged Out France In Dramatic Nine-Goal Thriller

A late fightback from France was not enough as Spain held on to win 5-4 and reach the final of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night in Germany.

It looked like Spain were running away with the victory as they led 4-0 and 5-1 at some point in the encounter.

But the French rallied back to reduce the deficit but could not find the equaliser to drag the game to extra-time.

Barcelona star forward Lamine Yamal was once again on the score sheet against France, just as he did at the 2024 Euros, bagging a brace in Thursday’s tie.

Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Mikel Merino doubled the lead just two minutes later.

In the 54th minute Yamal scored from the penalty spot to put his side 3-0 ahead and just one minute later Pedri added the fourth goal.

France pulled a goal back thanks to Kylian Mbappe who netted a 59th minute penalty.

Spain continued to go in search of more goals and were rewarded on 67 minutes as Yamal got his second and Spain’s fifth to make it 5-1.

With 11 minutes left substitute Rayan Cherki got on the score sheet to bring the scoreline to 5-2 while an own goal by Dani Vivian made it 5-3.

In the 93rd minute another substitute Randal Kolo-Muani made it 5-4 but Spain held on to emerge winners.

Spain would hope to defend the UEFA Nations League title when they face winners of the maiden edition (2018/2019) of the competition, Portugal, in the final on Sunday, June 8.

The Portuguese reached the final after coming from a goal down to beat Germany 2-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo netting the winning goal.



