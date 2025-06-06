Super Eagles Tough Test For Russia — Karpin

Russia head coach Valery Karpin admitted that his team will be up against a difficult battle in the friendly against Nigeria.

The Europeans have been impressive in recent outings, recording a 5-0 victory over Zambia in March.

They will however face a more quality opposition in the Super Eagles, who are unbeaten in their last six games.

Karpin declared that they will approach the game same way from their previous encounters.

“It does not matter who we play – Nigeria or Serbia – we want to do the things that we practice in training,” Karpin said ahead of the game.

“It is more difficult to press against Serbia or Cameroon than, for example, Grenada or Brunei. But the requirements are always the same.”

Karpin also spoke about his team’s preparation for the game.

“Personally, my preparation for the national team matches changed after I was no longer at the club’s disposal,” he added.

“I was able to independently review the candidates, attend matches, and study the Nigerian national team’s recent games under their new coach.”

By Adeboye Amosu





